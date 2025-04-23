Live Theatre: 'No Matter What You Tell Me'

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to kick off the 2026-2027 season of its Sedona Professional Theatre Company with “No Matter What You Tell Me” live on stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, running Oct. 23-25.

“No Matter What You Tell Me” — a one-man play — stars and is written by Benjamin Boucvalt. This production is directed by Chris Mixon.

This solo performance tells the story of how far someone is willing to go to uncover what their family keeps in the dark. And how some secrets, once light hits them, just might change you forever.

A truly gripping night of storytelling that dives deep into the heart of human connection and forgiveness, “No Matter What You Tell Me” is a years-long journey of a son searching for the truth about his family, while believing them incapable of doing wrong.

Uncovering a family secret about his late uncle sets off a chain of events that brings him face to face with his own foundations, forcing him to wrestle with everything he’s been taught to believe.

Hilarious, heartbreaking, and ever so hopeful, this powerful story leads from one secret into another. A story that proves how family is fraught, never really what it appears, and, despite it all, so very necessary.

BENJAMIN BOUCVALT (Actor/Writer)

Benjamin Boucvalt has spent most of his career on stage doing classical work. He performed as a resident company member at Great River Shakespeare Festival continuously for the past 14 years. Notable performances include As You Like It/Orlando, Julius Caesar/Cassius, Midsummer/Oberon, Winter’s Tale/Leontes, Cymbeline/Iachimo, and Romeo and Juliet/Romeo. Other theatres Benjamin has worked with include the Asolo Repertory Theatre, Playmakers Repertory Company, St. Petersburg Shakespeare Company, and the Orlando Shakespeare Theater. Benjamin’s latest book, “The Name Hennessy,” was published in 2024. He voices one of the main characters in the audiobook that was also released that same year. It is a fully dramatized audiobook, with individual actors reading each character, all recorded together on stage. Benjamin is also an active martial artist and does fight choreography for stage and film across the country.

CHRIS MIXON (Director)

Chris Mixon has spent over forty years as a professional actor, director and theatre-maker in regional theatre and New York. He serves as artistic director of the Sedona Professional Theatre Company, where he appeared recently as John Barrymore in Barrymore’s Ghost, and as Morrie Schwartz in Tuesdays with Morrie, and directed the hilarious Gutenberg! The Musical! He has performed in more than 175 professional plays and musicals nationally, and has written, directed and produced plays, sketch comedies and improvisational shows in a variety of major venues. His recent adaptation of Sister Carrie was produced at Georgia Southern University and his musical 13 Tales of Love & Revenge enjoyed readings at the Denver Center, Utah Shakespeare Festival and the Great River Shakespeare Festival. He is a founding member of New York’s Resident Acting Company, and has served for ten years as the lead coordinator of the REACH Program at Utah Shakes., bringing industry leaders together with great actors and creatives.

Sedona Professional Theatre Company season sponsors are Renee and Doug Leuthold and Chuck Marr.

The 2026-2027 Sedona Professional Theatre Company season also includes:

“Christmas at Montpelier” – Dec. 9-12

“An Evening of Carl Sandburg” – Jan. 15-17

“Stella and Lou” – Feb. 5-7

“Mass Appeal” – March 19-21

“Grounded” – April 2-4

“Art” – April 23-25

“Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” – May 7-9

“No Matter What You Tell Me” will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 at 4:00 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Season tickets are available for $25 per production.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

