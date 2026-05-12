LIVE THEATRE! 'Penelope'

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to conclude the 2026 season of its Sedona Professional Theatre Company with “Penelope” live on stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, running May 22-24.

“Penelope” — with music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel — stars Alex Keiper and is directed by Alex Bechtel.

Penelope has been waiting… and waiting… and waiting for her husband, Odysseus, to return from a decade-long war. Given the rest of the soldiers came home years ago – forgive her, but she’s going to need a drink while she tells you about it. With a beautiful folk-inflected pop score backed by an onstage band of strings, piano and drums, Penelope opens up about her loneliness, her son’s disappearance, her suitors, her gods, her faith in her marriage – and ultimately, the faith that she must have in herself. So go ahead and grab a drink, too, and listen to this ancient tale made new: A woman wondering who she is if she’s alone, and discovering that she has been, is and will always be complete – with or without her husband by her side.

Blending sharp humor with a folk-pop score, this modern musical retelling of The Odyssey gives Penelope a voice as she awaits her husband’s return, moving through her loneliness to discover her own strength.

ALEX KEIPER

Barrymore-Award winning actress Alex Keiper is thrilled to be in Sedona and in awe of this community. Previous credits include: The Utah Shakespeare Festival, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, The Arden Theater Company, Constellations Stage & Screen, Gretna Theater, Gulfshore Playhouse, InterAct Theatre Company, Theatre Exile & more. She is an Independence Foundation Fellow & an alum of The University of the Arts & The Atlantic Theater Company. Next up for Alex is Romeo & Juliet at Milwaukee Rep.

ALEX BECHTEL

Alex Bechtel is a member of Actor's Equity Association and has been a professional actor since he graduated from The University of the Arts in 2008. He is a graduate of the inaugural class of The Pig Iron School for Advanced Performance Training. Acting credits include work with The Walnut Street Theatre, Arden Theatre Company, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, People's Light & Theatre Company, 1812 Productions, Theatre Horizon, New Paradise Laboratories, and narration work with The Philadelphia Orchestra. In 2018, Bechtel was awarded a Barrymore Award for Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his work in the Arden Theatre Co's The Light Princess, for which he also composed original music.

“Penelope” is generously sponsored by Jodi Corwin and Irv Duchowny. Season sponsors are Renee and Doug Leuthold and Chuck Marr.

“Penelope” will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and 24 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

