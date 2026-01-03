Celebrate the music of The Beatles when The Tributaries come to Sedona with the “Liverpool Acoustic: Beatles Unplugged” live concert.

There will be two performances on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Experience exclusive acoustic arrangements and harmonies and behind-the-scenes stories that you won’t hear anywhere else. We’ve gathered all of The Beatles’ greatest acoustic hits into one energetic performance. “Norwegian Wood”, “Blackbird”, “I’ve Just Seen a Face”, “This Boy” and many more.

It’s an unforgettable acoustic Beatles concert where everyone is encouraged to sing along and share in the joy of these beloved classics.

The Tributaries features the musical talent of Walker Foard, Allan Bartlett, Joe Murphy and John June.

Come back in time with us and experience the music of The Beatles.

“Liverpool Acoustic: Beatles Unplugged” is live at the Mary D. Fisher Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for the show are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with the band in the lobby after the show.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

