'Living' Film Screening

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to continue the ‘Living with Purpose: Why Are We Here?’ film series at the Mary Fisher Theatre — every Thursday in August.

Every human wonders why they are here. There are those who believe we are born with a plan, and that our lives, challenges, and relationships are meant to teach us lessons of compassion, perseverance, and patience. Others believe that life is a random occurrence without meaning. This series explores the meaning of life, and our purpose here on earth.

“Living” is the second film in the series on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 4:00 p.m.

From the producers of “The Crying Game”, this Academy Award-nominated film features Bill Nighy as a bureaucrat in the 1950s London public works department who learns he has a fatal illness. “Living” is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful. The screenplay was adapted from the critically acclaimed Japanese film ‘Ikuru,’ and offers a profound meditation on mortality and purpose.

“Living” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.