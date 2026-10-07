Living History Adventure at Fort Whipple

We’re excited to announce that Living History interpreters will be at the Ft. Whipple Museum on the first Saturday of each month from 10 AM to 3 PM, April through November.

Join us for our next Living History Day on Saturday, November 7, 2026

Interpreters dressed in accurate period attire will discuss and demonstrate the use of military and medical artifacts from the time when Ft. Whipple was in operation. Demonstrations will include medical tools, firearms, and other items commonly found in the kit of a typical trooper stationed on the Arizona frontier.

As with Living History Adventure on the main Sharlot Hall Museum campus, Living History at Ft. Whipple Museum runs from April through November.

Admission to the Ft. Whipple Museum is free to the public, including during first-Saturday Living History days.

The Ft. Whipple Museum is open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 AM to 4 PM.