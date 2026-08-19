Living History Adventure at Fort Whipple

Step back in time at the Ft. Whipple Museum during our monthly Living History Day. On the first Saturday of each month from April through November, Living History interpreters in accurate period attire bring the history of Ft. Whipple to life through demonstrations and discussions.

Learn about the military and medical artifacts used during the time Ft. Whipple was in operation. Demonstrations may include medical tools, firearms, and other items commonly found in the kit of a typical trooper stationed on the Arizona frontier.

Living History at Ft. Whipple Museum runs from April through November, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the history of the fort through engaging, hands-on interpretation.

