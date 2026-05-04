Living History Adventure at Fort Whipple Museum

We’re excited to welcome Living History interpreters to the Ft. Whipple Museum on the first Saturday of each month, April through November, from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Join us for our next Living History Day on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Experience the past brought to life as interpreters in authentic period attire demonstrate and discuss military and medical artifacts from the days when Ft. Whipple was an active post on the Arizona frontier. See demonstrations of medical tools, firearms, and other items commonly used by soldiers of the time.

Admission is free to the public, including during Living History days.

The Ft. Whipple Museum is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM.