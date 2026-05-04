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Living History Adventure: "Curious Cures: The Wild History of Staying Alive"

Living History Adventure: "Curious Cures: The Wild History of Staying Alive"

Life in the American West was often shaped by the threat of illness, from outbreaks of cholera to the spread of influenza and other diseases. With limited access to trained doctors and modern medicine, pioneers had to rely on a combination of folk remedies, herbal treatments, and early medical practices to care for themselves and their families.

At this Living History Adventure, explore the realities of health and healing on the frontier. Learn about the diseases that challenged settlers and discover the resourceful—and sometimes surprising—methods they used to treat illness. Visitors will have the opportunity to examine a variety of historical medical tools and artifacts from Arizona’s past, gaining a deeper understanding of how medicine was practiced in a time of uncertainty and innovation.

This engaging, hands-on program offers a unique glimpse into the resilience and ingenuity of those who lived in the early West.

Living History Adventure is included with General Admission and Membership.

Sharlot Hall Museum
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Sharlot Hall Museum

Artist Group Info

amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
https://sharlothallmuseum.org/