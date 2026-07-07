Living History Adventure – Frontier Timber & Territorial Beginning
Living History Adventure – Frontier Timber & Territorial Beginning
Discover the story of Fort Misery, the oldest known surviving pioneer cabin in Arizona, and explore how early settlers built homes using the natural resources available in the Arizona Territory.
During this hands-on Living History Adventure, visitors will learn how log cabins were constructed, how historic structures like Fort Misery have been preserved over time, and create their own miniature "log cabin" to take home.
Sharlot Hall Museum
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Sharlot Hall Museum
Artist Group Info
amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall MuseumPrescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org