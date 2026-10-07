Living History Adventure: "Harvest Feast: Recipes of the West"
Living History Adventure: "Harvest Feast: Recipes of the West"
Autumn harvests brought families together to prepare hearty meals using local crops and game. Discover how pioneers transformed their harvest into delicious dishes that sustained them through the colder months.
Visitors will explore traditional recipes, enjoy cooking demonstrations, and have the chance to create and take home their own spice mix and recipe card.
Living History Adventure is included with General Admission and Membership.
Sharlot Hall Museum
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall MuseumPrescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org