Living History Adventure: "Harvest Feast: Recipes of the West"
Living History Adventure: "Harvest Feast: Recipes of the West"
Step back into pioneer life and discover how autumn harvests brought families together to prepare hearty meals from local crops and game.
Learn how pioneers turned their harvest into delicious dishes that sustained them through the colder months. Visitors will explore traditional recipes, watch cooking demonstrations, and have the opportunity to make and take home their own spice mix and recipe card.
Living History Adventure is included with General Admission and Membership.
Sharlot Hall Museum
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sharlot Hall Museum
Artist Group Info
amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall MuseumPrescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org