Living History Adventure: "Honoring Prescott's Heroes"
Living History Adventure: "Honoring Prescott's Heroes"
Fort Whipple and Fort Verde played vital roles in protecting settlers and shaping Arizona’s military legacy. This program honors the soldiers who served throughout Arizona’s history and celebrates the heroes of today. Visitors will explore artifacts, hear stories of military life, and reflect on the courage and sacrifice that safeguarded Prescott’s history. Visitors will have the chance to write letters for Veterans or share their own military stories.
Sharlot Hall Museum
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall MuseumPrescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org