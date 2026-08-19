Living History Adventure: "Playtime on the Frontier"
Living History Adventure: "Playtime on the Frontier"
Childhood in pioneer days was filled with simple joys. From handmade toys and board games to the excitement of riding early bicycles, play was an important part of frontier life. Come explore the various games, toys, and activities that kept pioneer children entertained. Visitors will have the chance to make and take home their own handcrafted pioneer toy.
Living History Adventure is included with General Admission and Membership.
Sharlot Hall Museum
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Sharlot Hall Museum
Artist Group Info
amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall MuseumPrescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org