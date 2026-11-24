The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” showing Dec. 4-10 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Long Day’s Journey Into Night” stars Jessica Lange, Ed Harris, Ben Foster and Colin Morgan.

Celebrated British theatre and opera director, Jonathan Kent, has stepped behind the camera for the first time to direct his much-anticipated screen adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s autobiographical play, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”.

Jessica Lange brings her 2016 Tony-winning Broadway role — also directed by Kent — to the screen as the emotionally troubled, and addiction-plagued, Mary Tyrone. Ed Harris is her husband James, self-made man, renowned actor, and failed property magnate. The Tyrone family is completed by Ben Foster as the charming, but wayward and hard-drinking elder son, Jamie, with Colin Morgan as the poetic, bleakly optimistic and consumptive younger son, Edmund — a portrait of O’Neill himself.

Set on a single day in August 1912 at the Tyrone’s Connecticut seaside home, the family faces Edmund’s consumption diagnosis alongside his mother Mary’s increasingly precarious and anxious state of mind. The family knows that Edmund’s illness threatens to return Mary to the secret morphine addiction that was only recently overcome. In this watchful atmosphere old wounds and resentments resurface, blames of past disputes are replayed, regrets are expressed, fears revealed, lies and excuses re-voiced and, for the men of the family, many drinks are taken.

As the Tyrone's so articulately challenge each other throughout their long day, the powerful and fundamental force of their mutual love and support, their understanding and forgiveness, holds balance — even as the darkness falls.

Tackling such cyclical and emotionally haunting themes as isolation, regret, denial and guilt, the Tyrone's story still remains starkly relevant in today’s world.

“Long Day’s Journey Into Night” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Dec.4-10. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Monday, Dec. 4, 5 and 7 at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 6 at 12:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 8, 9 and 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

