'Lorne' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Lorne” showing May 15-21 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

From Morgan Neville — Academy Award-winning filmmaker of “20 Feet from Stardom” and “Won't You Be My Neighbor?” — comes “Lorne”, an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes glimpse at the man who built the inimitable empire of comedy, shaping television and culture for generations: Lorne Michaels.

The documentary features exclusive footage, archival treasures, and candid interviews with Saturday Night Live’s most iconic cast members and writers including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock and many more.

“Lorne” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres May 15-21. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, May 15, 16 and 20 at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, Monday and Thursday, May 17, 18 and 21 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, May 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

