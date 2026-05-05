© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Lorne' Film Premiere

'Lorne' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Lorne” showing May 15-21 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

From Morgan Neville — Academy Award-winning filmmaker of “20 Feet from Stardom” and “Won't You Be My Neighbor?” — comes “Lorne”, an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes glimpse at the man who built the inimitable empire of comedy, shaping television and culture for generations: Lorne Michaels.

The documentary features exclusive footage, archival treasures, and candid interviews with Saturday Night Live’s most iconic cast members and writers including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock and many more.

“Lorne” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres May 15-21. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, May 15, 16 and 20 at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, Monday and Thursday, May 17, 18 and 21 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, May 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre
$12 general admission; $9 members
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through May 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sedona International Film Festival
9282821177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com/
Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre
2030 W. SR 89A
Sedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-1177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com