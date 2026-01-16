The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Love & Laughter” Comedy Night live onstage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

Have you ever been in love? Do you like to laugh?

Then the Love & Laughter show is the right choice for you! This 90-minute show is for anyone who has ever been in a relationship from those who are on a first date to those who have been married for 50 years.

Love & Laughter is a hilarious look at relationships from both the male and female perspective. The Counselor of Love and his co-star cover such universally loved topics as how opposites attract, dating, marriage, and from infertility to parenthood and beyond!

Love & Laugher is witty, insightful, moving and laugh-out-loud funny. The show is so clean you can bring your Minister, Priest, Rabbi and Mother-in-Law!

BARRY NEAL

Barry’s beginnings were unusual. After graduating from Northwestern University and completing a successful run in the famous Mee-Ow show (who’s celebrity members have included Julia Louis Dreyfus, Dermot Mulroney, George Newborn, Craig Bierko, Seth Meyers, and Ana Gasteyer), his brother dared him to go onstage at an open mic to do a routine. Barry was hit that night and knew that stand-up comedy was his next mountain to climb.

Barry learned from the best comedians in the country. Jerry Seinfeld was a regular. He watched people like Bill Maher, Ellen Degeneres, Paul Reiser, and Tim Allen just to name a few. Barry learned by not only watching these comics but by being a good listener when these comics would talk comedy.

Barry’s style is clean, high energy, and relationship material was a hit in almost every market. He quickly moved up the comedy ladder and was on cable and network tv, from MTV, NBC, Comedy Central, and VH-1. Barry’s act was noticed by a production company that loved his Counselor of Love persona, and his act is currently being shopped as a sitcom called The Counselor of Love that Barry wrote along with his partner Dan Patterson, who was creator and executive producer of Who’s Line Is It Anyway.

SASKIA BEE

Saskia Bee started doing stand-up at Birmingham's StarDome Comedy Club five years ago and has been largely useless since discovering she could get paid to make people laugh.

Transplanted from the Deep South in 2018, Saskia is thriving as a desert weirdo, kicking up haboobs of mirth on every stage she hits across Phoenix. Her comedy influences range from Gilda Radner to Maria Bamford to Tina Fey with a few token males thrown in for looks. When she's not on stage, you can find her at home with her hubby and their little blond dog, Izzy.

Stand-Up Comedy Night at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre is made possible by our hospitality sponsor, Arabella Hotel Sedona.

“Love & Laughter” Comedy Night hits the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

