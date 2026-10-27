'Love Chaos Kin' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the one-night-only Northern Arizona premiere of “Love Chaos Kin” on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Meet the filmmaker! Director and producer Chithra Jeyaram will be in Sedona to host the film and do a live Q&A discussion after the screening.

An unexpected pregnancy prompts Lakshmi, a South Asian mother, to help her twin daughters reconnect with their struggling white birth mother and estranged Navajo father. Filmed over 12 years, the film follows her journey across raw class, racial, and cultural divides, documenting how white-presenting children of Navajo descent navigate being "not white enough, not brown enough, and not Indigenous enough."

“Love Chaos Kin” explores transracial adoption, youth identity formation, and cross-cultural family dynamics, diving directly into the unexamined intersections of race, class, and adoption in contemporary America. Within an intimate family framework, it models constructive dialogue, radical empathy, and bridge-building across deep societal fault lines.

This special screening of “Love Chaos Kin” is in recognition of National Adoption Awareness Month.

“Love Chaos Kin” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. with filmmaker Chithra Jeyaram present for a live Q&A discussion.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

