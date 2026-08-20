On display at the Episcopal Church is "Love Our Neighbor: Peace and Reconciliation" about the Middle East conflict between Christians, Muslims and Jews. Powerful art by Rev. George Dorado encourages contemplation and discussion. There will be refreshments starting at 6 pm and music by Ponderosa Raga Collective from 6-7 pm. At 7 pm, the featured speakers are NAU Professor Emily Schneider and Fayez Dalia