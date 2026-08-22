Love Our Neighbor: Peace and Reconciliation
Love Our Neighbor: Peace and Reconciliation
Art in Action's current exhibit, closing soon, is about the Middle East conflict between Christians, Muslims and Jews. Powerful art by Rev. George Dorado encourages contemplation and discussion. Come for refreshments starting at 6 pm and music by Ponderosa Raga Collective from 6-7 pm. At 7 pm, the featured speakers are NAU Professor Emily Schneider and Fayez Dalia
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Open Doors: Art in Action
520-491-0132
suellenn69@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
office@epiphanyaz.org
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
423 N. BeaverFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287742911
office@epiphanyaz.org