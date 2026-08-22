© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Love Our Neighbor: Peace and Reconciliation

Love Our Neighbor: Peace and Reconciliation

Art in Action's current exhibit, closing soon, is about the Middle East conflict between Christians, Muslims and Jews. Powerful art by Rev. George Dorado encourages contemplation and discussion. Come for refreshments starting at 6 pm and music by Ponderosa Raga Collective from 6-7 pm. At 7 pm, the featured speakers are NAU Professor Emily Schneider and Fayez Dalia

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Open Doors: Art in Action
520-491-0132
suellenn69@gmail.com
http://www.opendoorsartinaction.org

Artist Group Info

office@epiphanyaz.org
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
423 N. Beaver
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287742911
office@epiphanyaz.org
http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com