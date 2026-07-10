Loving Our Neighbor: Peace and Reconciliation
Loving Our Neighbor: Peace and Reconciliation
Art in Action has an event on August 7th starting at 6 pm
Art in Action has an event on August 7th about the Middle East Conflict
Art in Action has an event on August 7th with music and refreshments
Episcopal Church
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Open Doors: Art in Action
520-491-0132
suellenn69@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
office@epiphanyaz.org
Episcopal Church
423 N. BeaverFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287742911
office@epiphanyaz.org