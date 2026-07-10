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Loving Our Neighbor: Peace and Reconciliation

Loving Our Neighbor: Peace and Reconciliation

Art in Action has an event on August 7th starting at 6 pm

Art in Action has an event on August 7th about the Middle East Conflict

Art in Action has an event on August 7th with music and refreshments

Episcopal Church
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Open Doors: Art in Action
520-491-0132
suellenn69@gmail.com
http://www.opendoorsartinaction.org

Artist Group Info

office@epiphanyaz.org
Open Doors: Art in Action
Episcopal Church
423 N. Beaver
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287742911
office@epiphanyaz.org
http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com