Loving Our Neighbor: Peace and Reconciliation
Loving Our Neighbor: Peace and Reconciliation
Art in Action welcomes the community to enjoy refreshments, music, and art. Its new exhibit shows Rev. George Dorado Blanco’s collection of works illustrating the stark reality of long-standing division in the war-torn Middle East.This exhibit invites us to share in civil discourse to reflect on the sacredness of life and loving our neighbor—in the hope of peaceful reconciliation and coexistence.
6 pm: Refreshments and hospitality with music by Lillie Gordon and Friends 7pm: Featured speaker: Artist/Activist, The Rev. George Dorado Blanco and special guest.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Open Doors: Art in Action
520-491-0132
suellenn69@gmail.com
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
423 N. BeaverFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287742911
office@epiphanyaz.org