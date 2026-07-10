Loving Our Neighbor: Peace and Reconciliation

Art in Action welcomes the community to enjoy refreshments, music, and art. Its new exhibit shows Rev. George Dorado Blanco’s collection of works illustrating the stark reality of long-standing division in the war-torn Middle East.This exhibit invites us to share in civil discourse to reflect on the sacredness of life and loving our neighbor—in the hope of peaceful reconciliation and coexistence.

6 pm: Refreshments and hospitality with music by Lillie Gordon and Friends 7pm: Featured speaker: Artist/Activist, The Rev. George Dorado Blanco and special guest.