Luau Luncheon, Hawaiian Hula & Wine Raffle Fundraiser

Trade the high desert of the Verde Valley for a vibrant island getaway on the afternoon of Saturday, June 13th. From 1 to 3 PM, the Verde Village Community Connection (VVCC) invites guests on a sensory journey to the heart of Hawai'i, blending traditional flavors and community spirit with the captivating art of the hula.

The afternoon’s centerpiece features the graceful movements of Hālau Hula Nāpuaokaleiʻilima led by the esteemed Hula Master Kēhau Chrisman. She is a dedicated steward of Hawaiian culture, and her local students will perform many of the same dances that recently garnered praise at the Aloha Festival in Tempe along with traditional favorites. Throughout the performance, Kēhau will share the history and stories woven into each dance, offering guests a deeper understanding of the spirit of aloha.

The luau features a kid-friendly menu designed to satisfy all ages. Guests can enjoy a light meal featuring the sweet and savory simplicity of Hawaiian sliders, fresh Veggie Cups, classic Hawaiian pizza, and to beat the afternoon heat, refreshing Hawaiian Shaved Ice.

Beyond the festivities, the event serves as a vital fundraiser to support the VVCC’s ongoing operating expenses and major repairs. Guests can participate in a Wine Pull Raffle featuring a curated selection of Riesling, Red, Rosé, Merlot, and White wines from celebrated local vineyards, including Merkin, Javalina Leap, and Provisioner. With bottles valued at up to $35, raffle tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25.

Seating for this tropical escape is limited so please RSVP at vvcc.life/rsvp by June 6th to ensure your spot. Tickets are affordably priced at $5 for VVCC members, $10 for non-members, and a family-friendly $2 for children 10 and under.

The Verde Village Community Center is located at 4855 Broken Saddle Dr in Cottonwood. Simply follow the blue signs starting on Del Rio Dr. For event tickets and wine raffle pre-sale visit vvcc.life/rsvp or email a volunteer with questions at info@vvcc.life