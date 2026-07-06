'Lucky Strike' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Lucky Strike” showing July 17-23 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Lucky Strike” features a stellar ensemble cast, including Scott Eastwood, Colin Hanks, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Taylor John Smith.

Inspired by true events, “Lucky Strike” tells the story of a wounded American soldier trapped behind enemy lines during the last major German offensive during WWII, what will become known as The Battle of the Bulge. Armed only with his Motorola SCR-300 radio, a new technology only battle-ready near the end of the war, he must use his wits and spy craft to thwart the advancing Nazi Panzer army and find his way back home.

“Lucky Strike” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 17-23. Showtimes will be Friday and Sunday, July 17 and 19 at 3:00 p.m.; Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, July 18, 20 and 21 at 7:00 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, July 22 and 23 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

