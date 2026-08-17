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Lunar Eclipse - General Admission

Lunar Eclipse - General Admission

Join us on August 27, 2026, on Mars Hill for the almost total lunar eclipse! Enjoy viewing from the rooftop terrace, special talks, and a bar cart serving drinks under the stars.

This special eclipse evening is included with general admission. Get your tickets now!

Lowell Observatory
$35
01:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lowell Observatory
928.774.3358
info@lowell.edu
http://lowell.edu
Lowell Observatory
1400 W Mars Hill Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287443358
ticketing@lowell.edu
https://lowell.edu/experiences/total-lunar-eclipse-2022/