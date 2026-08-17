Lunar Eclipse - General Admission
Lunar Eclipse - General Admission
Join us on August 27, 2026, on Mars Hill for the almost total lunar eclipse! Enjoy viewing from the rooftop terrace, special talks, and a bar cart serving drinks under the stars.
This special eclipse evening is included with general admission. Get your tickets now!
Lowell Observatory
$35
01:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Lowell Observatory
928.774.3358
info@lowell.edu
Lowell Observatory
1400 W Mars Hill RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287443358
ticketing@lowell.edu