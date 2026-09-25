M Factor 2 Documentary Screening & Women's Health Panel Discussion

Healthcare Uprising Podcast and Flagstaff OBGYN Laurie Perrin invite you to The M Factor 2: Shredding the Silence at CCA on September 30, 6pm - 8:30pm. Join us for the documentary screening on perimenopause and menopause, followed by a panel of local women’s health experts and audience Q&A. Tickets are $10 at the door. Men are welcome and encouraged to attend.