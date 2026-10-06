'Macbeth' Met Live Opera

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2026-2027 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

The season continues with Verdi’s “Macbeth” live via simulcast on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. and the encore presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.

Plan to come early as John Steinbrunner will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the LIVE production on Saturday.

Two of opera’s most extraordinary artists return to The Met: Live in HD for Verdi’s thrilling take on the immortal Shakespearean tale of the scheming couple determined to seize power at any cost.

Baritone Quinn Kelsey is the Scottish king haunted by the ghosts of his murderous ascent to the throne, opposite soprano Lise Davidsen as the power-mad Lady Macbeth, whose ruinous ambition damns them both.

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium for a penetrating production by Louisa Proske. Rounding out the all-star cast are tenor Freddie De Tommaso as Macduff and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green as Banquo.

ACT I

Scotland. A group of Witches tells Macbeth and Banquo, leaders of the army, that Macbeth will become Thane of Cawdor and King of Scotland and that Banquo will be the father of kings. When the first part of the prediction unexpectedly comes true moments later, the ambitious Lady Macbeth persuades her husband to murder King Duncan, so he can himself ascend the throne.

ACT II

Macbeth, now king, is worried about the prophecy that Banquo’s children will rule. He has him killed, but Banquo’s son, Fleance, escapes. At a banquet, Macbeth has a terrifying vision of the dead man accusing him. Everyone is shocked by his strange behavior.

ACT III

The Witches warn Macbeth to beware of Macduff, another nobleman, but assure him that “no man of woman born” can harm him, and that he will be invincible until Birnam Wood marches on his castle.

ACT IV

His family killed by Macbeth, Macduff has escaped to England. There, he joins Malcolm, Duncan’s son, who is preparing to invade Scotland and take back the crown. Lady Macbeth, haunted by her deeds, goes mad and dies. English soldiers march on Macbeth’s castle, camouflaged with the branches of Birnam Wood. Macduff confronts Macbeth and tells him that he had a Caesarean birth. He kills Macbeth and proclaims Malcolm king of Scotland.

The 2026-2027 Met Live Opera season in Sedona is generously sponsored by Chris Fladlien.

The Met Live Opera’s “Macbeth” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. (live simulcast) with an encore on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. The pre-opera talk will take place one hour before the live Saturday simulcast.

Tickets are $28 general admission, $25 for Film Festival members, and $18 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

