© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Magic with Eric Giliam!

Magic with Eric Giliam!

Eric Giliam, former World Teen Magic Champion, is back to perform a dazzling show of magic, illusions, and sleight of hand! For youth of all ages. Summer programs are popular and fill up fast. Seating is on a first-come basis.  Magic with Eric Giliam is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Prescott Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info