Magic with Eric Giliam!
Magic with Eric Giliam!
Eric Giliam, former World Teen Magic Champion, is back to perform a dazzling show of magic, illusions, and sleight of hand! For youth of all ages. Summer programs are popular and fill up fast. Seating is on a first-come basis. Magic with Eric Giliam is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
Prescott Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov