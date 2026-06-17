'Mahler in New York' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Mahler in New York” showing June 26-July 2 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

A titan of European music finds himself adrift in the streets of Manhattan — thousands of miles from the theaters and concert halls where he achieved his greatest triumphs and endured his deepest torments. In this vibrant, unfamiliar city, Gustav Mahler confronts both the exhilaration of discovery and the shadow of his own mortality.

As composer and conductor, Mahler reshaped the musical landscape of late-nineteenth-century Europe. Yet it was in the final years of his life, in New York City’s bustling Upper West Side and along 59th Street, that he faced his greatest challenges: composing his Ninth and unfinished Tenth Symphonies, navigating family crises, battling illness, and leaving an indelible mark on the city’s cultural life through his leadership of the Metropolitan Opera and the New York Philharmonic.

“Mahler in New York” brings Mahler’s final years vividly to life, weaving together archival recordings, contemporary interviews, intimate musical performances, and evocative footage of Manhattan. It captures not only the creative genius of a man at the height of his powers but also the personal and artistic struggles that defined his last chapter. Through this journey, viewers gain a new appreciation for how Mahler’s music continues to echo through New York’s streets and concert halls, bridging the past and the present with its timeless power.

“Mahler in New York” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre June 26-July 2. Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday and Monday, June 26, 28 and 29 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 30, July 1 and 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

