Mama's Broke
Mama's Broke
Thursday, October 8, 7:30pm
Mama's Broke returns to Coconino Center for the Arts with brand new music from their upcoming album Reunion.
The award-winning Canadian duo, Amy Lou Keeler and Lisa Maria, blend folk traditions from Eastern Canada, Appalachia, Ireland, and beyond into a harmony-driven sound. Following their JUNO-nominated album Narrow Line, Reunion explores themes of resilience, connection, and community.
Coconino Center for the Arts
$27.45
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300