Thursday, October 8, 7:30pm

Mama's Broke returns to Coconino Center for the Arts with brand new music from their upcoming album Reunion.

The award-winning Canadian duo, Amy Lou Keeler and Lisa Maria, blend folk traditions from Eastern Canada, Appalachia, Ireland, and beyond into a harmony-driven sound. Following their JUNO-nominated album Narrow Line, Reunion explores themes of resilience, connection, and community.