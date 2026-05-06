manos Percussion Quarter Millennium Concert

manos Percussion takes the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m., bringing their special journey of rhythm and sound to Sedona audiences.

In celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday year, manos Percussion Group presents a Quarter Millennium Concert, honoring the nation’s rich cultural tapestry through rhythm, history, and global musical traditions. This special program highlights the diverse influences that have shaped American music over the past 250 years—from European classical roots to Afro Caribbean rhythms, jazz innovations, and contemporary expressions. With 53 instruments, the trio weaves a musical journey that reflects the creative and exuberant spirit that defines the American story.

manos Percussion brings together three classically-trained percussionists — Maria Flurry, Bensen Kwan, and Joshua Ferrell — for a journey through the world of rhythm and sound. They use instruments like steel pan, drum set, marimba, water, flower pots, and more to blend classical precision and creative exploration.

Expect the unexpected as the trio transforms each moment into a vibrant celebration of percussion and the human spirit. Their January 2025 tour had people dancing in the aisles! Come savor the joy of the American Experience.

MARIA FLURRY

Maria Flurry has performed with the Detroit, Baltimore, Spokane, Phoenix, Toledo, and Annapolis Orchestras as well as with orchestras across southeast Michigan. Ms. Flurry has also been guest timpanist with Michigan Opera Theater, Mannheim Steamroller, Phoenix Symphony and she served as principal timpanist with the Flint Symphony Orchestra for over a decade. She currently is principal timpanist with Arizona Philharmonic and the Flagstaff Symphony. Flurry is a co-founder of Chaparral Arts, a nonprofit serving the performing arts in Arizona. Her place-based, classroom-composition outreach residency won a Flagstaff Arts Viola Award for Most Distinguished Collaboration in 2024.

BENSEN KWAN

Bensen Kwan is a Houston-based percussionist who holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Houston. He studied under Dr. Blake Wilkins, Dr. Craig Hauschildt, and Professor Alec Warren. He has been named a winner of the University of Delaware concerto competition, alternate winner of the Frances Walton Competition, winner of the Philadelphia International Music Festival Concerto Competition, and gold medalist in the Mika Hasler competition; in addition, he has studied in Leipzig, Germany at the Hochschule fur Musik und Theater Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy Leipzig under Stefan Rapp. Finally, he has been a featured soloist with the West Point Band and the United States Army Field Band.

JOSHUA FERRELL

Joshua Ferrell is a Master’s Teaching Fellow, and director at the University of North Texas in Denton, TX. There he serves as the director of the Five O’clock Lab Band and as a member of the Grammy-nominated Two O’clock Lab Band. He recently received his Bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University (SHSU) in Huntsville, TX. Joshua has recorded with both the Sam Houston State University Wind Ensemble, and Jazz Ensemble. At UNT, he has toured the United States with premiere ensembles like the One O’clock Lab Band, as well as the Downbeat award-winning Jazz Singers.

manos Percussion will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

