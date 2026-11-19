The Master Chorale of Flagstaff, an 85-singer community choir in its 49th Season, will present Carols in the Mountains on Saturday, December 12 at 3:00 PM, offering a festive musical celebration to welcome the holiday season. The performance will take place in Flagstaff High School’s Main Auditorium.

This year’s program features guest artists, the Elden Brass Quintet and special collaborations with the Flagstaff High School and Coconino High School Choirs. Audience members will also be invited to participate in a community holiday sing-along. This concert is an annual event for the Master Chorale of Flagstaff and takes place the afternoon of the Light Parade in town to add to the day's festivities.

All ages are welcome!

Master Chorale's Associate Director is Caroline Bergren, Assistant Director is Jamie Palmer, and Collaborative Pianist is Aimee Fincher. Coconino and Flagstaff High School Choirs are directed by Stephanie Galloway. This event is open to the public. Tickets are not required. There is a suggested contribution of $20 for adults and $5 for students and child.