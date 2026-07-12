Master Gardeners' 2026 Garden Tour

Take a self-guided tour of 7+ beautiful vegetable, flower, & native plant gardens around Flagstaff! There will be master gardeners available to answer your questions.

Join us on August 8 from 10AM-4PM for a fun and informative self-guided garden tour led by Master Gardeners in 2026! You'll experience 7+ beautiful gardens across Flagstaff, AZ! Gardens featured on this tour are a combination of public, home, and community gardens.

Rain or shine!

All proceeds benefit the Coconino Master Gardener Association's Garden Grants Program. See you there!

Please note: Since there are private gardens on this tour, some may not be accessible for persons with disabilities.

