Master Gardeners' 2026 Garden Tour
Master Gardeners' 2026 Garden Tour
Take a self-guided tour of 7+ beautiful vegetable, flower, & native plant gardens around Flagstaff! There will be master gardeners available to answer your questions.
Join us on August 8 from 10AM-4PM for a fun and informative self-guided garden tour led by Master Gardeners in 2026! You'll experience 7+ beautiful gardens across Flagstaff, AZ! Gardens featured on this tour are a combination of public, home, and community gardens.
Rain or shine!
All proceeds benefit the Coconino Master Gardener Association's Garden Grants Program. See you there!
Please note: Since there are private gardens on this tour, some may not be accessible for persons with disabilities.
Warner's Nursery & Landscape Co.
$15 at Warner's Nursery or $18 online
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Coconino Master Gardener Association
9288561223
Artist Group Info
Mcanteloupe@gmail.com
Warner's Nursery & Landscape Co.
1101 E. Butler AveFlagstaff, Arizona 86001