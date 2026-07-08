Max Gomez & Howe Gelb with Slant Can

Wednesday, August 19, 7:30pm

Max Gomez was born and raised in Taos, New Mexico, where he fell under the influence of country and blues singer-songwriters at an early age. After becoming a fixture in the New Mexico music scene, Gomez left home to pursue a broader horizon. His debut album, Rule the World (New West Records), earned critical acclaim and launched a touring career that has taken him coast to coast across the U.S., into Canada, and throughout Western Europe.

Howe Gelb long has been saddled with such ticklish titles such as ‘godfather of alt-country’ ( only in the UK) and ‘elder ambassador of desert rock’ ( at 3:00 AM during a desperate writer's deadline ) but please never utilize the moniker Americana ( which originally was a descriptive instigated by Sylvie Simmons of MoJo aeons ago ) and just call it American music; the result of a melting pot of the poor and tired and the huddled masses yearning to be free.

In three decades plus, he’s managed to mash elements of erosion rock, de-composition, crunchy & western, something close to blues, punk snark, lo-fi hi-fi, pseudo jazz, gospel a-choir-ing, semi-standard piano standards and a side swipe of Andalusian gypsy flamenco.

SLANT CAN

when straight can’t

A week’s worth of rehearsing for a Giant Sand European tour with Thøger Lund for the upcoming Danish line up, for Autumn 2025 led to this spontaneous creation instead that included newly Tuxoned Bethy Goodfellow. Like a child meant to stay on course and finish his homework, instead would sneak out between songs needing to be gone over and instantly make up something new without losing the groove masters