© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mental Health: Colors of Well-Being

Mental Health: Colors of Well-Being

October 2nd is the Opening Reception for Mental Health: Colors of Well Being. This exhibit shows how Mental Illness effects on millions of people's lives. The artwork brings those inner landscapes into view through images of struggle, resilience, isolation, and hope. There will be refreshments starting at 6 pm and music by David Seaton from 6-7 pm. At 7 pm, the featured speaker is Emily Wilson with Illumination Art Therapy.

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Open Doors: Art in Action
520-491-0132
suellenn69@gmail.com
http://www.opendoorsartinaction.org

Artist Group Info

ellencobbwade@me.com
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
423 N. Beaver
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287742911
office@epiphanyaz.org
http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com