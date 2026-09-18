Mental Health: Colors of Well-Being
Mental Health: Colors of Well-Being
October 2nd is the Opening Reception for Mental Health: Colors of Well Being. This exhibit shows how Mental Illness effects on millions of people's lives. The artwork brings those inner landscapes into view through images of struggle, resilience, isolation, and hope. There will be refreshments starting at 6 pm and music by David Seaton from 6-7 pm. At 7 pm, the featured speaker is Emily Wilson with Illumination Art Therapy.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Open Doors: Art in Action
520-491-0132
suellenn69@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
ellencobbwade@me.com
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
423 N. BeaverFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287742911
office@epiphanyaz.org