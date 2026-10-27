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Mental Illness: Colors of Wellbeing

Mental Illness: Colors of Wellbeing

This exhibit brings into view the inner landscapes of people suffering from mental illness.
Music and refreshments at 6 pm.  At 7 pm, talks by Devon Forrest, CEO of The Guidance Center, and Brandy Stuhan, Coconino County Youth Center for Behavioral Health

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Open Doors: Art in Action
520-491-0132
suellenn69@gmail.com
http://www.opendoorsartinaction.org

Artist Group Info

ellencobbwade@me.com
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
423 N. Beaver
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287742911
office@epiphanyaz.org
http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com