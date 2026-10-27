Mental Illness: Colors of Wellbeing
Mental Illness: Colors of Wellbeing
This exhibit brings into view the inner landscapes of people suffering from mental illness.
Music and refreshments at 6 pm. At 7 pm, talks by Devon Forrest, CEO of The Guidance Center, and Brandy Stuhan, Coconino County Youth Center for Behavioral Health
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Open Doors: Art in Action
520-491-0132
suellenn69@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
ellencobbwade@me.com
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
423 N. BeaverFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287742911
office@epiphanyaz.org