Michael Franti & Spearhead perform at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park with special guests The Original Wailers

Michael Franti & Spearhead return to Pepsi Amphitheater in Flagstaff. The singer, songwriter, rapper and activist is best known for his music blend of elements of hip-hop, reggae, funk, rock, folk and pop. Franti first gained attention in the late 1980s, over the years, he built a successful solo and band career with feel-good hits like “Say Hey (I Love You)” and “The Sound of Sunshine” while also promoting messages of peace, unity, environmental awareness and social justice through both his music and activism. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com