Michael Kabotie: An Artistic Visionary

Artist, musician and educator, Ed Kabotie will share stories and artwork from his father, Michael Kabotie, who was a founding member of the Artist Hopid Collective. This talk compliments our exhibit Artist Hopid Unveiled which explores the bold vision of Artist Hopid, a groundbreaking collective formed in 1973 by Hopi artists Michael Kabotie, Delbridge Honanie, Terrance Talaswaima, Neil David Sr., and Milland Lomakema.

This talk is free for MNA members and free with regular museum admission.

The Museum of Northern Arizona extends its gratitude to the Terra Foundation for American Art for support of the Artist Hopid Unveiled exhibition.