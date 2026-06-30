'Midas Man' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Midas Man” showing July 10-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

On Thursday 9th November 1961, a man named Brian descended the stairs to a cellar in Liverpool and changed the world forever.

“Midas Man” tells the true story of the "Fifth Beatle" — The Beatles' legendary manager Brian Epstein (in a star-making turn by Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, co-starring Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Eddie Izzard and Jay Leno.

The film charts Brian’s life, from his formative years to wild, unprecedented global success and the ensuing chaos as he managed and promoted some of the biggest acts in the world. The film explores the close relationships with his family and friends and his lifelong search for love. It brings to life an extraordinary period of cultural change and adds depth to an untold story of one of the world’s most significant outsiders. Brian Epstein lived a thousand lives in a few short years. Managing The Beatles was the easy part.

Brian Epstein is recognized today as the man who signed The Beatles, and in doing so, created the blueprint for music artist management.

This funny, thrilling and occasionally heartbreaking film charts Epstein’s life as he guides the scrappy four-piece band’s rise from dingy bars to the hallowed halls of The Ed Sullivan Show and beyond — a story of one man’s radical faith in talent and the sacrifices he made to champion it.

“Midas Man” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 10-15. Showtimes will be Friday and Sunday, July 10 and 12 at 4:00 p.m.; Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 11, 14 and at 7:00 p.m.; and Monday, July 13 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

