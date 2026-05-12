'Midwinter Break' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Midwinter Break” showing May 22-28 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Midwinter Break” is a stirring meditation on faith, commitment, and the enduring power of love, as a longtime couple takes a life-changing trip to Amsterdam.

Retired long-time couple Stella and Gerry (Academy Award nominees Lesley Manville and Ciarán Hinds) travel from their home in Glasgow to Amsterdam for an impromptu holiday.

Traversing the beautiful European city, they find themselves freed from the staid routines that have come to define their lives. But as the hours pass, Stella and Gerry realize that after decades together, their relationship has reached a crossroads. After so much time and so many memories, long-held promises and deeply concealed wounds threaten to come to light and force them to confront their future.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Bernard MacLaverty, director Polly Findlay crafts a powerful debut that poses important questions about the nature of faith and commitment, and the enduring power of love.

“Midwinter Break” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre May 22-29. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, May 22, 23, 27 and 28 at 3:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, May 24, 25 and 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

