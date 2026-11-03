Mixed Media Mushroom —Art Workshop

Join Jenny T. for a fun and inspiring creative experience celebrating the extraordinary shapes, colors, textures, and patterns found in the fascinating world of fungi.

Through artistic exploration, you’ll discover how nature’s smallest wonders can spark big ideas! Experiment with creative techniques, express your unique artistic style, and find inspiration in the beauty and diversity of mushrooms.

Whether you’re an experienced artist or simply curious about trying something new, this workshop is all about slowing down, connecting with nature, and enjoying the creative process.

No previous art experience is necessary—just bring your curiosity, imagination, and a willingness to create!