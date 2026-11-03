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Mixed Media Mushroom —Art Workshop

Mixed Media Mushroom —Art Workshop

Join Jenny T. for a fun and inspiring creative experience celebrating the extraordinary shapes, colors, textures, and patterns found in the fascinating world of fungi.
Through artistic exploration, you’ll discover how nature’s smallest wonders can spark big ideas! Experiment with creative techniques, express your unique artistic style, and find inspiration in the beauty and diversity of mushrooms.
Whether you’re an experienced artist or simply curious about trying something new, this workshop is all about slowing down, connecting with nature, and enjoying the creative process.
No previous art experience is necessary—just bring your curiosity, imagination, and a willingness to create!

Natural History Institute
$45 per person
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

Jenny T
jennyt@jennyt.com
https://jennyt.com/
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina St
Prescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/