MNA Collection Center Open House

Easton Collection Center Open House

Saturday, August 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

FREE for everyone.

Join us for a behind-the-scenes look at the Museum of Northern Arizona collections at our annual Easton Collection Center Open House. This year’s theme is Artist Hopid.

Explore the art and legacy of Artist Hopid—the visionary collective of five Hopi artists from the 1970s. View works by Michael Kabotie, Delbridge Honanie, Terrance Talaswaima, Neil David Sr., and Milland Lomakema. You’ll encounter a rich variety of objects from across our fine art, natural sciences, ethnography, and archaeology collections. MNA curators and staff will be on hand to share stories and surprising connections between human creativity and the natural world.

This event complements our current Artist Hopid Unveiled exhibition, and offers a deeper dive into the Museum’s interdisciplinary approach to understanding and celebrating life on the Colorado Plateau.

Free admission. All ages welcome!

The Easton Collection Center is located on the opposite side of Fort Valley Road from the Museum. Coming from central Flagstaff, turn right at the Harold S. Colton Research Center sign. Go up the short drive to a parking area. The Easton Collection Center is the tall modern sandstone colored building with a sloping living roof.