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MNA Moore Medicinal Garden Tour

MNA Moore Medicinal Garden Tour

Step through the gate and discover a hidden gem at the Museum of Northern Arizona—the Moore Medicinal Garden. Tucked between MNA’s administration and anthropology buildings on the east side of Highway 180 (across from the Museum building), this quiet, fenced-in space offers a unique opportunity to explore the traditional and contemporary uses of native plants found across the Colorado Plateau.

Led by a knowledgeable guide, the tour highlights how Indigenous communities and early inhabitants of the region have long relied on local plants for healing, nourishment, and ceremony.

Museum of Northern Arizona
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Museum of Northern Arizona
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us
http://www.musnaz.org/
Museum of Northern Arizona
3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us
http://www.musnaz.org/