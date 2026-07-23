MNA Moore Medicinal Garden Tour

Step through the gate and discover a hidden gem at the Museum of Northern Arizona—the Moore Medicinal Garden. Tucked between MNA’s administration and anthropology buildings on the east side of Highway 180 (across from the Museum building), this quiet, fenced-in space offers a unique opportunity to explore the traditional and contemporary uses of native plants found across the Colorado Plateau.

Led by a knowledgeable guide, the tour highlights how Indigenous communities and early inhabitants of the region have long relied on local plants for healing, nourishment, and ceremony.