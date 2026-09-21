MNA Winter Art Market and Open House

Shop for that perfect, one-of-a-kind gift and enjoy your favorite galleries at our annual Winter Market & Open House on December 5 and 6. A holiday market takes over the Museum’s Branigar Chase Discovery auditorium and Living Room, highlighting 25 Indigenous artists from the Colorado Plateau. They will showcase and sell their unique art, ornaments, jewelry, pottery, apparel, weavings, and more.

Bring the whole family—there will be winter storytime, crafts, and other activities for kids.

❄️ MNA Members: Join us for an early shopping experience beginning at 9 a.m. ❄️

Admission to the Museum is free this weekend thanks to generous support from APS.