Mogollon Highlands Festival A CELEBRATION OF SCIENCE, ART, AND COMMUNITY IN MOGOLLON HIGHLANDS

The Mogollon Highlands Festival is a four-day event that brings together science, art, and community in Prescott, Arizona, from July 9 to 12, 2026. Hosted by the Natural History Institute, the festival highlights the extraordinary ecological significance of the Mogollon Highlands, one of the most biologically diverse and underrecognized regions in North America. Attendees can join keynote talks, research presentations, workshops, guided field trips, and a public community celebration to discover the landscapes, wildlife, geology, archaeology, and cultural history that make Prescott unique.

Register Here: https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/event/mogollon-highlands-festival/

