'Monument' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Monument” showing July 10-16 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Set in the final year of Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon, “Monument” tells the true story of acclaimed Israeli architects Amnon Rechter (Joe Mazzello) and his father, Yacov Rechter (Jon Voight), as their most dangerous commission forces them to confront the limits of loyalty, dissent, and art.

Tasked with designing a monument honoring fallen soldiers of the Christian South Lebanon Army, Yakov and Amnon make repeated journeys down the notorious “Death Road” into the security zone, a militarized buffer strip plagued by ambushes and roadside bombs.

Amnon rejects the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s nationalist brief, urging his father to build a memorial that rises above religious and political divisions: a place of rest and remembrance for both Christians and Muslims. As he works alongside Lebanese contractors struggling to survive under occupation, witnesses the war up close, and risks his own life, his artistic quest turns into the ultimate test of character.

As father and son clash over loyalty, complicity, and art, their creative journey mirrors that of a nation divided, and the monument becomes a haunting symbol of a peace that never lasts.

“Monument” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 10-16. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 10, 11 and 12 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 14, 15 and 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

