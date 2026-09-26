Mother Road by Octavio Solis

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Northern Arizona University | Ticketing

Northern Arizona University | Ticketing

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Mother Road

NAU Theatre

Clifford E. White Theater

Friday, Oct 16, 2026 at 7:30 PM (AZ)

A modern tale of legacy, family and social justice.

IIn honor of the 100-year anniversary of Route 66, NAU Theatre proudly presents Mother Road, Octavio Solis’ modern companion to The Grapes of Wrath. This gripping, heartfelt story follows William Joad and Martín Jodes—unexpected relatives bound by legacy—as they journey from California back to Oklahoma. Filled with humor, humanity, and social urgency, Mother Road reimagines the Joad family’s mythic path for a new generation.