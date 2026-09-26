© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mother Road by Octavio Solis

Mother Road by Octavio Solis

MenuNorthern Arizona University | Ticketing
Skip Navigation Links Home > NAU Theatre > Mother Road (10/16/2026 7:30 PM)
Northern Arizona University | Ticketing
Northern Arizona University | Ticketing

If you are a student or faculty/staff, please login before continuing. This will allow you to access any ticketing benefits that you are entitled to.
Mother Road
NAU Theatre
Clifford E. White Theater
Friday, Oct 16, 2026 at 7:30 PM (AZ)

A modern tale of legacy, family and social justice.

IIn honor of the 100-year anniversary of Route 66, NAU Theatre proudly presents Mother Road, Octavio Solis’ modern companion to The Grapes of Wrath. This gripping, heartfelt story follows William Joad and Martín Jodes—unexpected relatives bound by legacy—as they journey from California back to Oklahoma. Filled with humor, humanity, and social urgency, Mother Road reimagines the Joad family’s mythic path for a new generation.

Clifford E. White Theatre
33.00 to 20.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northern Arizona University Department of Theatre

Artist Group Info

Northern Arizona University Department of Theatre
theatre@nau.edu
https://in.nau.edu/cto/theatre/
Clifford E. White Theatre
Northern Arizona University Campus
Flagstaff, Arizona 86011