Mountain Lines: A Community Poetry Reading
Mountain Lines: A Community Poetry Reading
Join us as we celebrate this year’s Mountain Lines poets with an afternoon of poetry and conversation.
Selected poems by community writers of all ages have been paired with artwork from the Museum of Northern Arizona collections and are currently traveling throughout Flagstaff aboard Mountain Line buses. At this special reading, poets will share their work and celebrate the stories, landscapes, and cultures of the Colorado Plateau that inspired them.
Free with museum admission
Museum of Northern Arizona
$16-$18
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Northern Arizona
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us
Artist Group Info
siskonen@gmail.com
Museum of Northern Arizona
3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us