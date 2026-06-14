Mountain Melodies Concert Series at the Arboretum

Mountain Melodies Concert Series: The Flag 5

Sunday, September 6 · Gates open at 4:30 PM

Sponsored by Sabrina Carlson’s Edward Jones office

Summer evenings at The Arb just got a soundtrack.

The Flag 5 is a Flagstaff indie rock band rooted in Americana storytelling — the kind of songs that come from actually living them. Their sound draws from classic American songwriting but leans into grit: indie rock with a backbone and real stories at the center. A true local act with over five years of stages behind them, The Flag 5 brings the kind of energy that feels right at home under open skies on the Colorado Plateau. theflag5bandtheflag5band

Pack your lawn chairs or blankets, load up a picnic, and settle in for an evening where great music meets one of Flagstaff’s most beautiful outdoor settings.

Please note: No food or beverages will be sold on-site. Bring everything you need to make a night of it.