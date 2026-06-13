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Mountain Melodies Concerts at the Arb ~ The Lazy Aces!

Mountain Melodies Concerts at the Arb ~ The Lazy Aces!

Sponsored by Sabrina Carlson's Edward Jones office, our Mountain Melodies Concert Series continues through the summer season, with local favorite The Lazy Aces. Gates open at 4:30. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, a picnic and beverages. *NO food/beverages will be sold during the event.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$10 - $28
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
http://www.thearb.org

Artist Group Info

The Lazy Aces
https://www.facebook.com/thelazyaces/#
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
https://thearb.org