Mountain Melodies Concerts at the Arb ~ The Lazy Aces!
Mountain Melodies Concerts at the Arb ~ The Lazy Aces!
Sponsored by Sabrina Carlson's Edward Jones office, our Mountain Melodies Concert Series continues through the summer season, with local favorite The Lazy Aces. Gates open at 4:30. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, a picnic and beverages. *NO food/beverages will be sold during the event.
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$10 - $28
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
Artist Group Info
The Lazy Aces
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org