Mountain Melodies Concerts at the Arboretum!
Mountain Melodies Concerts at the Arboretum!
Sponsored by Sabrina Carlson's Edward Jones office, our Mountain Melodies Concert Series continues through the summer season, with local favorite Dave Logan Trio. Gates open at 4:30. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, a picnic and beverages. *NO food/beverages will be sold during the event.
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$10 - $28
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Dave Logan Trio
events@thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org