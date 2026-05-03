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Mountain Melodies Concerts at the Arboretum!

Mountain Melodies Concerts at the Arboretum!

Sponsored by Sabrina Carlson's Edward Jones office, our Mountain Melodies Concert Series continues through the summer season, with local favorite Dave Logan Trio. Gates open at 4:30. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, a picnic and beverages. *NO food/beverages will be sold during the event.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$10 - $28
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Dave Logan Trio
events@thearb.org
https://www.facebook.com/people/Dave-Logan-Band/100065616637910/
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
https://thearb.org